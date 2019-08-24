Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 73.51 N/A -1.70 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 14.29 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.14. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $23.6, and a 84.81% upside potential. On the other hand, REGENXBIO Inc.’s potential upside is 9.05% and its average target price is $37. Based on the results given earlier, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 89.1% respectively. Insiders held 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.