Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s results

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 126.32 N/A -1.62 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.31 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.34 beta. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 62.76% for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $23.6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.3% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.