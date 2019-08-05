Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 118.85 N/A -1.70 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 66.47 N/A -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Liquidia Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $23.6, and a 81.40% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 61.4%. Insiders held 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.