Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 85.54 N/A -1.70 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 48.05% at a $22 average target price. On the other hand, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 341.18% and its average target price is $15. The information presented earlier suggests that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.38%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.