Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 83.59 N/A -1.70 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility & Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.14 and it happens to be 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.46% and an $22 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 111.67% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.