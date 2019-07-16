Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 126.53 N/A -1.62 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.40 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 64.69% at a $23.6 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 39.86% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.