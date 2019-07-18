Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

We are contrasting Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 132.18 N/A -1.62 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.34 beta means Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 134.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.72 beta which makes it 72.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $23.6, while its potential upside is 57.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 8.1% respectively. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.