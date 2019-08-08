Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

This is a contrast between Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 121.41 N/A -1.70 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 2197.07 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and has 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.6, and a 77.58% upside potential. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 29.17% and its average target price is $62. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 50% respectively. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.