Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 124.58 N/A -1.62 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.71 N/A 0.60 18.36

Demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.34 shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.6, and a 65.03% upside potential. On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s potential upside is 24.88% and its consensus target price is $13. The information presented earlier suggests that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.