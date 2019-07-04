Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 132.27 N/A -1.62 0.00 Athenex Inc. 13 18.89 N/A -1.80 0.00

Demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Athenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 2.7 respectively. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.6, and a 57.54% upside potential. Meanwhile, Athenex Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 6.55%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Athenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Athenex Inc. has 9.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Athenex Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Athenex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.