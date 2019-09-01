Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 80.87 N/A -1.70 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.22 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.14 beta means Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 114.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 69.78% and an $23.6 consensus target price. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77 consensus target price and a 45.59% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.