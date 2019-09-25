Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 84.62 N/A -1.70 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.14 shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta which is 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$22 is Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 49.66%. On the other hand, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 100.00% and its consensus target price is $7.5. The results provided earlier shows that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation appears more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.