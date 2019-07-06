Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s results

Since Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 128.41 N/A -1.62 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.78 N/A -4.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.34 shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.2 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.6, while its potential upside is 60.11%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus target price and a 35.00% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.64% stronger performance while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -25.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.