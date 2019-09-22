Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 83.59 N/A -1.70 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, AC Immune SA which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 51.52% for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.38%. Comparatively, AC Immune SA has 51.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AC Immune SA had bearish trend.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.