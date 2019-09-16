Reviewing Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)’s and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s results

Both Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.42 N/A 0.17 19.94 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 15 2.21 N/A 0.39 37.56

Table 1 demonstrates Diana Shipping Inc. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Diana Shipping Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diana Shipping Inc. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 1.7% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1 beta indicates that Diana Shipping Inc. is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 1.49 beta and it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.3% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.9% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% are Diana Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15.6% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diana Shipping Inc. -9.32% -3.5% 2.8% 12.59% -24.6% 4.09% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. -5.43% 1.9% -2.03% 13.23% -11.83% 31.22%

For the past year Diana Shipping Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Diana Shipping Inc.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.