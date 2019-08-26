Reviewing Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)’s and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.35 N/A 0.17 19.94 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.39 N/A 1.72 10.29

Demonstrates Diana Shipping Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Hoegh LNG Partners LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Diana Shipping Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Diana Shipping Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4% Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Diana Shipping Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.99 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Diana Shipping Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s potential upside is 42.37% and its consensus target price is $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.3% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares and 41% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares. 17.8% are Diana Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diana Shipping Inc. -9.32% -3.5% 2.8% 12.59% -24.6% 4.09% Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24%

For the past year Diana Shipping Inc. was less bullish than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats Diana Shipping Inc.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.