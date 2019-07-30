Reviewing DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)’s and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)’s results

Both DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality Company 10 2.32 N/A 0.45 24.33 Chatham Lodging Trust 20 2.75 N/A 0.63 31.91

In table 1 we can see DiamondRock Hospitality Company and Chatham Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chatham Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality Company. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. DiamondRock Hospitality Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality Company 0.00% 4.9% 2.9% Chatham Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.42 shows that DiamondRock Hospitality Company is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Chatham Lodging Trust’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.18 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for DiamondRock Hospitality Company and Chatham Lodging Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality Company 1 2 0 2.67 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 1 0 2.00

$10.5 is DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 3.04%. Competitively Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 6.50%. The results provided earlier shows that Chatham Lodging Trust appears more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality Company, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiamondRock Hospitality Company and Chatham Lodging Trust are owned by institutional investors at 96.3% and 88.1% respectively. 1.4% are DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondRock Hospitality Company 3.83% 0.09% 2.17% 3.73% -8.75% 19.49% Chatham Lodging Trust 0.76% 1.83% -3.75% 0.35% 1.88% 13.18%

For the past year DiamondRock Hospitality Company was more bullish than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats on 8 of the 11 factors DiamondRock Hospitality Company.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado. As of December 16, 2011, it owned 26 hotels with approximately 12000 rooms. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio. Chatham Lodging Trust was founded on October 26, 2009 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.