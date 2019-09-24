Reviewing DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU)’s and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s results

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.76 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival TMSR Holding Company Limited is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.