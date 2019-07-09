Reviewing DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU)’s and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s results

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|272.37
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares and 22.3% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.35%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.8%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.39%
|3.09%
|3.09%
|0%
|1.97%
For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
