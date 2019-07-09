Reviewing DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU)’s and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s results

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 272.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares and 22.3% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.35% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0.8% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.39% 3.09% 3.09% 0% 1.97%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.