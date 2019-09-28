Reviewing DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU)’s and Its Rivals results

As Conglomerates company, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has 49.84% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 248,371,174.73% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 25.16M 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

The potential upside of the rivals is -39.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s rivals.

Dividends

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s rivals beat DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.