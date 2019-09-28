Reviewing DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU)’s and Its Rivals results

As Conglomerates company, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has 49.84% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|248,371,174.73%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|25.16M
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2.50
The potential upside of the rivals is -39.97%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s rivals.
Dividends
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s rivals beat DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
