Reviewing DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU)’s and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|17.18
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Boston Omaha Corporation is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Boston Omaha Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.84% and 75.7% respectively. Competitively, Boston Omaha Corporation has 16.78% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.