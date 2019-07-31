Reviewing DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC)’s and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)’s results

Both DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 134.27

Table 1 demonstrates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Legacy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.26% 2.55% 4.35% 0% 2.55%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.