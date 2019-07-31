Reviewing DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC)’s and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)’s results

Both DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|134.27
Table 1 demonstrates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.26%
|2.55%
|4.35%
|0%
|2.55%
For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
