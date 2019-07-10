Reviewing DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC)’s and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s results

Both DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Kaixin Auto Holdings 7 0.32 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.95% -69.06% -68.63% -67.94% -66.94% -68.42%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend.

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Kaixin Auto Holdings.