Reviewing DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC)’s and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s results

Both DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|7
|0.32
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 highlights DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.95%
|-69.06%
|-68.63%
|-67.94%
|-66.94%
|-68.42%
For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend.
Summary
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Kaixin Auto Holdings.
