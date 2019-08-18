Reviewing Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)’s and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)’s results

This is a contrast between Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy Inc. 103 5.28 N/A 6.36 16.27 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 11.37 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Diamondback Energy Inc. and New Concept Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diamondback Energy Inc. and New Concept Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 4.4% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Diamondback Energy Inc. has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. New Concept Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 1.82 beta which makes it 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diamondback Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc. has 21.9 and 21.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Diamondback Energy Inc. and New Concept Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.48% and an $155.11 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diamondback Energy Inc. and New Concept Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.6% respectively. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamondback Energy Inc. -0.98% -5.41% 2.03% 1.14% -22.65% 11.57% New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52%

For the past year Diamondback Energy Inc. was less bullish than New Concept Energy Inc.

Summary

Diamondback Energy Inc. beats New Concept Energy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.