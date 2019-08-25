Reviewing Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)’s and Its Competitors results

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Diamondback Energy Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamondback Energy Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Diamondback Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 7.10% 4.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Diamondback Energy Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy Inc. N/A 103 16.27 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Diamondback Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Diamondback Energy Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

$153.44 is the average target price of Diamondback Energy Inc., with a potential upside of 62.20%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.02%. Given Diamondback Energy Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diamondback Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamondback Energy Inc. -0.98% -5.41% 2.03% 1.14% -22.65% 11.57% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Diamondback Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diamondback Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s peers have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Diamondback Energy Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. In other hand, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.