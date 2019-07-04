Reviewing Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)’s and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s results

We are contrasting Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy Inc. 102 6.48 N/A 6.36 17.16 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 5.02 N/A 0.52 13.63

Table 1 demonstrates Diamondback Energy Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Evolution Petroleum Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Diamondback Energy Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Diamondback Energy Inc. is presently more expensive than Evolution Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Diamondback Energy Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5.4% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 24.6%

Risk and Volatility

Diamondback Energy Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diamondback Energy Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.6. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Diamondback Energy Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $151.44, while its potential upside is 43.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Diamondback Energy Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.2%. 0.2% are Diamondback Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.4% are Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamondback Energy Inc. 3.03% 2.93% 7.96% -4.21% -12.22% 17.65% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -1.67% 3.07% -5.87% -24.89% -22.84% 3.52%

For the past year Diamondback Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Diamondback Energy Inc. beats Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.