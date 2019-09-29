Reviewing Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI)’s and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)’s results

Since Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|11
|0.00
|14.76M
|0.00
|0.00
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|6
|0.00
|36.50M
|0.34
|17.57
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|135,911,602.21%
|0%
|0%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|591,572,123.18%
|2.7%
|1.4%
Analyst Ratings
Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$19.67 is Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 81.63%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 63.3% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares and 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 37.66% are Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|-3.63%
|-10.89%
|-9.13%
|0%
|0%
|9.03%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|-7.54%
|18.31%
|7.51%
|29.25%
|-16.53%
|8.68%
For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc. has stronger performance than Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
Summary
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats Diamond S Shipping Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
