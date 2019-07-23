Reviewing Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Diamond S Shipping Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.82% of all Shipping companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Diamond S Shipping Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|2.85%
|7.77%
|3.02%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Diamond S Shipping Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|N/A
|12
|0.00
|Industry Average
|13.31M
|467.08M
|46.33
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Diamond S Shipping Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.33
|1.47
|1.36
|2.58
As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 14.70%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diamond S Shipping Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|-1.01%
|1.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|24.73%
|Industry Average
|4.92%
|10.39%
|19.89%
|13.07%
|25.04%
|28.57%
For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Diamond S Shipping Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
