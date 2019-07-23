Reviewing Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond S Shipping Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.82% of all Shipping companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Diamond S Shipping Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Diamond S Shipping Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Diamond S Shipping Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.47 1.36 2.58

As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 14.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diamond S Shipping Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond S Shipping Inc. -1.01% 1.56% 0% 0% 0% 24.73% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Diamond S Shipping Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.