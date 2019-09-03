Reviewing Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI)’s and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s results

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping Inc. 12 1.17 N/A 0.00 0.00 Golden Ocean Group Limited 5 1.40 N/A 0.41 14.76

Table 1 highlights Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Golden Ocean Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golden Ocean Group Limited 0.00% 4% 2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Golden Ocean Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Golden Ocean Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 80.46% for Diamond S Shipping Inc. with consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Golden Ocean Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 24.4%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond S Shipping Inc. -3.63% -10.89% -9.13% 0% 0% 9.03% Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.25% -1.62% 0.33% 18.75% -32.97% -1.3%

For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc. had bullish trend while Golden Ocean Group Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors Diamond S Shipping Inc.