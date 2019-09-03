Reviewing Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI)’s and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s results

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|12
|1.17
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|5
|1.40
|N/A
|0.41
|14.76
Table 1 highlights Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Golden Ocean Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|0.00%
|4%
|2%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Golden Ocean Group Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 80.46% for Diamond S Shipping Inc. with consensus target price of $19.67.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Golden Ocean Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 24.4%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|-3.63%
|-10.89%
|-9.13%
|0%
|0%
|9.03%
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|-4.25%
|-1.62%
|0.33%
|18.75%
|-32.97%
|-1.3%
For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc. had bullish trend while Golden Ocean Group Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Golden Ocean Group Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors Diamond S Shipping Inc.
