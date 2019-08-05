Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 143 3.35 N/A 14.34 9.83 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares and 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.