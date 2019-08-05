Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|143
|3.35
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares and 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.
