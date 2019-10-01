Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)’s results

Both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 134 0.00 2.96M 14.34 9.83 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 13 0.63 6.63M 1.09 13.18

Table 1 demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 2,215,900.58% 24.5% 16% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 51,078,582.43% 16.7% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.57 and it happens to be 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s 0.59 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 76.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 8.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.