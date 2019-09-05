Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s results

We are contrasting Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|140
|3.35
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.31%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has 17.34% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
