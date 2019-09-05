Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s results

We are contrasting Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 140 3.35 N/A 14.34 9.83 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.31%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has 17.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.