Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

Both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|146
|3.47
|N/A
|14.34
|9.89
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 59.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|-2.17%
|0.96%
|-6.37%
|-14.56%
|-23.72%
|-5.15%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance while Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has 7.8% stronger performance.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
