Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

Both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 146 3.47 N/A 14.34 9.89 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance while Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has 7.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.