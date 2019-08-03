Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 144 3.50 N/A 14.34 9.83 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.42 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation. Northern Trust Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Northern Trust Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 24.92% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Northern Trust Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.