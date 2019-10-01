Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)’s results

We are comparing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|134
|0.00
|2.96M
|14.34
|9.83
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|2,215,900.58%
|24.5%
|16%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.31%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust had bullish trend.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
