Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)’s results

We are comparing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 134 0.00 2.96M 14.34 9.83 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 9 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 2,215,900.58% 24.5% 16% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.31%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.