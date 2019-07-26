Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 144 3.45 N/A 14.34 9.89 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 2.10 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s consensus target price is $43.17, while its potential upside is 46.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 85.7% respectively. About 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance while Focus Financial Partners Inc. has 21.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.