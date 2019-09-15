Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s results

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 139 3.42 N/A 14.34 9.83 BlackRock Inc. 446 4.96 N/A 26.30 17.78

Table 1 highlights Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of BlackRock Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.57 beta means Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. BlackRock Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.52 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively BlackRock Inc. has an average target price of $527.5, with potential upside of 19.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while BlackRock Inc. has 19.06% stronger performance.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.