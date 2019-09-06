Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s results

Since Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 140 3.35 N/A 14.34 9.83 Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.62 N/A 7.59 5.39

Table 1 highlights Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Athene Holding Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Athene Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Athene Holding Ltd.’s average target price is $52.5, while its potential upside is 32.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 98.1%. 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Athene Holding Ltd. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Athene Holding Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Athene Holding Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.