Reviewing Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)’s results

Both Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.91%. Competitively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 18.91% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.