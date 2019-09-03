Reviewing Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

In table 1 we can see Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.