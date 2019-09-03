Reviewing Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
In table 1 we can see Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
