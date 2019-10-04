Reviewing Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.