Reviewing Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Demonstrates Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.