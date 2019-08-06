Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s results

We are contrasting DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 80.94 N/A -0.92 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 4.01 N/A 0.39 31.68

In table 1 we can see DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 17.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.