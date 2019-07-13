Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|109.50
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|39
|1014.17
|N/A
|-4.79
|0.00
In table 1 we can see DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-70.2%
|-64.8%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus price target of $45.5, with potential upside of 37.84%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 59.2% respectively. Insiders held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|3.45%
|2.5%
|-3.01%
|-15.81%
|-36.28%
|-8.76%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
