Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 109.50 N/A -0.74 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1014.17 N/A -4.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus price target of $45.5, with potential upside of 37.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 59.2% respectively. Insiders held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.