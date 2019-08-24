Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 55.47 N/A -0.92 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 5.49 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Analyst Ratings

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 165.70% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 36.1%. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.