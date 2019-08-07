Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 71.22 N/A -0.92 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 150.94 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 67.4%. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.37%. Comparatively, 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.