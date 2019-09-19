Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

This is a contrast between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 65.33 N/A -0.92 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.49 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 43.06% and its consensus price target is $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.