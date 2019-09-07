Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 68.44 N/A -0.92 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a 453.00% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.