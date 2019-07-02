Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|116.71
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|50.64
|N/A
|-2.16
|0.00
Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 53% respectively. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|19.57%
|5.36%
|35.47%
|27.31%
|-44.78%
|88.36%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
