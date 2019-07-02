Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 116.71 N/A -0.74 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 50.64 N/A -2.16 0.00

Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 53% respectively. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.