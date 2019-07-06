Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 118.70 N/A -0.74 0.00 Moderna Inc. 20 37.93 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 167.38% and its average target price is $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.1% of Moderna Inc. shares. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.37%. Comparatively, 6.9% are Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

