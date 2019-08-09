Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Its Peers results

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 13.72% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|4
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.89
|2.70
|2.86
With consensus target price of $11, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 253.69%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 139.13%. Based on the results delivered earlier, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ belief.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.
Dividends
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
